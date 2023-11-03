Create New Account
Russian Armed Forces - Kornet Crew Fired an ATGM at a Target in the Bakhmut direction in the form of an Enemy Pickup truck at a distance of ~5 km
Published 14 hours ago

Crew of the Kornet ATGM of the 106th Airborne Division of the Russian Armed Forces, which fired an ATGM at a target in the Bakhmut direction in the form of an enemy pickup truck at a distance of ~5 km

