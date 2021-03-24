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Russian Rockets Pound US Military Base Near Conico Oil Field In Syria
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140 views • March 24, 2021
It seems that the practice of regular rocket attacks on US forces and facilities in Iraq has just expanded to Syria.
On March 23, several rockets hit a US military base near the Conico oil field in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor.
Lebanese Al-Mayadin TV channel (affiliated with Hezbollah) reported that US forces suffered casualties in these attack.
Pro-US sources, including those affiliated with the US-led coalition, confirmed the fact of the attack, but denied any casualties.
On March 23, several rockets hit a US military base near the Conico oil field in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor.
Lebanese Al-Mayadin TV channel (affiliated with Hezbollah) reported that US forces suffered casualties in these attack.
Pro-US sources, including those affiliated with the US-led coalition, confirmed the fact of the attack, but denied any casualties.
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