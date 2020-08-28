© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Savage - Kenosha Shootings This is Just the Beginning... It Started in Wisconsin
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • August 28, 2020
The area near the courthouse has been a flashpoint for clashes between police and protesters in nights past. But on Tuesday night, the park brought out a mix of people including a group of armed Kenoshans going by the name “Armed Citizens to Protect Our Lives and Property.”
Protesters exchanged words with the armed group as they vowed to protect the city from continued looting and burning. Heavily-armed former Kenosha Ald. Kevin Mathewson was amongst the crowd.
“Last night, I saw law enforcement outnumbered by thug looting scumbags who were burning down buildings,” Mathewson said.
“I will stand in the way,” added Kevin Hladilek. “I will try and reason with them as much as I could possibly do.”
#michaelsavage #savagenation #KyleRittenhouse #AnthonyHuber #JosephRosenbaum #GaigeGrosskreutz #JacobBlake #kenosha #kenoshashooting #kenoshashootings #kenoshariot #Kenoshaprotest #kenoshablm #prayforkenosha
Protesters exchanged words with the armed group as they vowed to protect the city from continued looting and burning. Heavily-armed former Kenosha Ald. Kevin Mathewson was amongst the crowd.
“Last night, I saw law enforcement outnumbered by thug looting scumbags who were burning down buildings,” Mathewson said.
“I will stand in the way,” added Kevin Hladilek. “I will try and reason with them as much as I could possibly do.”
#michaelsavage #savagenation #KyleRittenhouse #AnthonyHuber #JosephRosenbaum #GaigeGrosskreutz #JacobBlake #kenosha #kenoshashooting #kenoshashootings #kenoshariot #Kenoshaprotest #kenoshablm #prayforkenosha
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.