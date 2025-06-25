Trump says "the War is Done", not interested in restarting negotiations with Iran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump says he is not interested in restarting negotiations with Iran because "the war is done".
After this found this:
According to Bloomberg, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States will meet with Iran next week. However, he cast doubt on the need for a nuclear deal.
Trump claimed that recent U.S. airstrikes “destroyed” Iran’s nuclear facilities, suggesting a diplomatic agreement might no longer be necessary—though he did not rule out the possibility of signing one.
Adding:
Iranian Ministry of Health:
The Israeli aggression has resulted in 627 deaths and 4,870 injuries so far.