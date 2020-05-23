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Change in the Weather: Bends of Light
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47 views • May 23, 2020
"Unpredictable periods of storm and calm have been hitting and receding despite the machinery that’s descended upon the world as an attempt to control it. Ultimately, however, that will fail, for you cannot control human nature any more than you can control the weather. You can try, but you will never gain the upper hand on nature without destroying it altogether. It’s as if there’s an inbuilt mechanism to subvert the subversion. The jet stream of human core strength may be bent, but it will exert itself to right the whole, at some point."
Bends of Light: Conscious Comments through the Lens of Nine is a blog featuring commentary from Maryann Rada, author and liaison for the League of Light.
Find Bends of Light on https://maryannrada.com/blog/
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Music credit: "Guests from the Farthest End" by Synthaurion ©Synthaurion/Tomasz Mochol CC by-SA
Some images from NOAA and PublicResourceOrg.
Bends of Light: Conscious Comments through the Lens of Nine is a blog featuring commentary from Maryann Rada, author and liaison for the League of Light.
Find Bends of Light on https://maryannrada.com/blog/
Visit Nine's Path for much, much more from the Pleiadians of the League of Light. There's always something new to explore, new experiences to give yourself on Nine's Path
https://ninespath.com
Get the newsletter: http://eepurl.com/dvizGL
Expand into the full force of Pleiadian philosophy, spiritual insight, wisdom and wit. It's an experience that can change your life by changing how you see reality.
https://ninespath.com/books
Become a patron! Subscribe or just send a token of appreciation. 💖
https://ko-fi.com/divine9
Music credit: "Guests from the Farthest End" by Synthaurion ©Synthaurion/Tomasz Mochol CC by-SA
Some images from NOAA and PublicResourceOrg.
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