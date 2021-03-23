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A gunman opened fire at a Boulder
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110 views • March 23, 2021
A gunman opened fire at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket on Monday afternoon, killing 10 people, including a heroic police officer who was one of the first cops to respond to the mass killing, law enforcement officials said.
The suspect — who was not identified — was taken into custody alive and was being treated for unspecified injuries after the rampage, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said at a press conference hours after the shooting at a King Soopers store.
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The suspect — who was not identified — was taken into custody alive and was being treated for unspecified injuries after the rampage, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said at a press conference hours after the shooting at a King Soopers store.
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