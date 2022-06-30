Ancient Wisdom and Deep Listening

In Spanish, chispa means “spark” and my conversation with Hilda Gore, Health Coach and founder of Wise Traditions Podcast, sparked great truths, wisdom and laughs. Listen in to hear why it's paramount to trust our intuition, listen to our bodies and ground daily to feel well. What’ you’ll discover: * We are more powerful than we realize and are led to believe * How the media and ads are shaping us to disregard the beautiful parts of aging * Why ancient wisdom is critical to healing our bodies and preventing illness * Listening to our ancestors, our spirit and intuition is key in living well in modern society * How the pandemic caused us to isolate, which is considered a punishment in some cultures * Why anxiety is at an all time high and what to do if you feel anxious * The healing practice of earthing and why it’s important to a healthy mind and body ABOUT HILDA GORE: Hilda is an integrative nutrition health coach, certified by the Institute for Integrative Nutrition and a fitness professional, certified by the American Council on Exercise. SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST HERE: Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/andrea-beaman-speaks-out/id1594642313 Stitcher - https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/andrea-beaman-speaks-out Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/1sijcjX4TQpsPSJJYa2H46 Google Podcasts - https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmRyZWFiZWFtYW4ubGlic3luLmNvbS9yc3M YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/AndreaBeaman1 Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/andreabeaman Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-1157061 Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YowXKNU37id8/ WHERE TO FIND ANDREA ON SOCIAL Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Andrea.Beaman1 Twitter https://twitter.com/andreabeaman Gettr https://gettr.com/user/andreabeaman Instagram https://www.instagram.com/andreabeaman ANDREA'S WEBSITE https://andreabeaman.com/ #integrativenutrition #foodismedicine #naturalhealing #integrativenutritionhealthcoach #holistichealthcoach #holistichealthremedies #healthandwellness #healthcoach #alternativemedicine #immuneboost