HOW TO SURVIVE IF YOU EVER FALL THROUGH ICE - Self Rescue Explained

Pirate Pete
Nov 23, 2023
mirrored from Rumble
Water proof matches should be in your winter coat (keep them in a small ziplock bag) just in case you need to start a fire to warm up after this incident happens to occur. I fell into a lake as a child and thankfully there were family members there to get me out. They put me into a car with the heat turned up full blast to warm me up.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/xoue9OC1OPem/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.