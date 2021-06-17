Situation Update, June 17th, 2021 - National security apparatus in total panic as election audit results are near

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Corrupt national security operators know that once the audit results are made public, America will see that around 200,000 ballots are either fraudulent or missing, and Arizona will move to decertify its electoral college votes, thrusting the entire Biden “victory” into question. With audit efforts spreading to other states, it won’t be long before enough states decertify the electoral votes to push Biden below the electoral victory threshold of 270, effectively nullifying the Biden “presidency.”
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-17-national-security-apparatus-in-total-panic-over-election-audit-results-rising-backlash.html
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