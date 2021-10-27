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Many States To File W/Supreme Court To Decertify and Present Cyber Attack Evidence
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130 views • October 27, 2021
Starting On November 23rd the Supreme Court will have to decide if it will hear the evidence of election fraud. We will find out how many corrupt judges are on the Supreme Court.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
War Room Pandemic - Multiple Attorney Generals To File w/SCOTUS To Decertify
https://rumble.com/vo9g77-multiple-attorney-generals-to-file-wscotus-to-decertify.html
Mark Finchem on War Room - Ballot Fraud Countermeasures Passed Into Law In Key State
https://rumble.com/vo9ixj-ballot-fraud-countermeasures-passed-into-law-in-key-state.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
War Room Pandemic - Multiple Attorney Generals To File w/SCOTUS To Decertify
https://rumble.com/vo9g77-multiple-attorney-generals-to-file-wscotus-to-decertify.html
Mark Finchem on War Room - Ballot Fraud Countermeasures Passed Into Law In Key State
https://rumble.com/vo9ixj-ballot-fraud-countermeasures-passed-into-law-in-key-state.html
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