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China flies planes into Taiwan airspace after Biden takes office, Ratcliffe reacts
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200 views • January 26, 2021
Former DNI John Ratcliffe says "China and China alone is our biggest national security threat," when discussing President Biden's soft on China past on 'Fox News Primetime' hosted by Maria Bartiromo. #FoxNews
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