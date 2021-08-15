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Camp FEMA: American Lockdown
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121 views • August 15, 2021
Recent legislation attempting to legitimize the use of internment camps to detain U.S. citizens in the event of an uprising or civil unrest has many people asking what nation they live in. Who are the potential domestic terrorists that will end up in these camps? See what the experts have to say and find out where the true power of the people rests in halting these treasonous activities.
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