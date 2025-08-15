Who are the Militia? YOU.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
George Mason said the militia consisted of the whole people. Today, that definition has been twisted, ignored, or totally forgotten. Talk about militia and most people will look at you like some kind of fringe nutjob. But the founders saw the militia as a highly armed and trained general population that was essential to the security and liberty of a free republic. In this episode, we dig into what that really meant, the Anti-Federalist warnings about congressional power over the militia, and how they absolutely called it.
Path to Liberty: August 15, 2025