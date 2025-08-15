BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Who are the Militia? YOU.
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
367 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • 1 day ago

George Mason said the militia consisted of the whole people. Today, that definition has been twisted, ignored, or totally forgotten. Talk about militia and most people will look at you like some kind of fringe nutjob. But the founders saw the militia as a highly armed and trained general population that was essential to the security and liberty of a free republic. In this episode, we dig into what that really meant, the Anti-Federalist warnings about congressional power over the militia, and how they absolutely called it.

Path to Liberty: August 15, 2025

Keywords
libertyconstitutionhistory2nd amendmentlibertarianmilitiafounders10th amendment
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy