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VAX ADVERSE REACTION - Another one you have to see, it's no good hiding the sad truth!
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1041 views • August 12, 2021
I just finished feeling sick over my previous post and I just have enough courage to post one more because you need to know what's going on! I take no pleasure sharing this, but we cannot hide from it! Shocking for her son in the background! My tears will not stop, but that is not good enough, tears don't cure the problem!
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