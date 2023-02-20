https://gettr.com/post/p28ry4626c9

2/18/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The exodus of the bourgeoisie from Communist China has occurred. The current bourgeoisie will suffer more hardship than the previous landlords did if they don't flee. The CCP has been hunting down the rich and planning Jack Ma’s natural death. Those famous business owners, such as Ma Mingzhe and Pony Ma are also under control.

#bourgeois #humanmine #JackMa #ponyma





2/18/2023 文贵盖特：“有产阶级大逃亡”在中共国已上演。有产阶级如果还不跑出来，下场会比过去的地主还要惨。中共已在追杀一些富豪，并考虑让马云自然死，马明哲、马化腾等商界大佬均被控制。

#有产阶级 #人矿 #马云 #马化腾



