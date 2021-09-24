© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Silent War Ep. 6104: TX Audit, Biden's Pedophilia, Haiti Invades the US, La Palma to Follow?
Follow
1
Share
Report
180 views • September 24, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War-
Texas Secretary of State’s Office Announces FULL FORENSIC AUDIT on 4 Texas Counties.
“You Got Child Pornography on that Hard Drive – The Pictures of the Young Girl with No Clothes On” – Rudy Giuliani Speaks Out on Hunter Biden’s Laptop.
Ivermectin kills ticks too! According to research
Haitian Illegals in Federal Custody Have “HIJACKED” MULTIPLE Transport Buses And Escaped Into the Interior of The US; “They’ve Been Basically Overpowering the Drivers”.
Biden Is Flooding the Country Now with Non-Vaxxed Haitian Migrants from Del Rio Border Squatters Camp.
California Governor Newsom Signs Bills That Enable Children to Hide Sex Operations and Abortions From Their Parents.
#lapalma is erupting, causing many to fear a 200 ' death tsunami
AMA Is Teaching Doctors How to Manipulate Information in Order to Coerce the Unvaccinated.
Wuhan Scientists Planned To Release 'Chimeric Covid Spike Proteins' Into Bat Populations Using 'Skin-Penetrating Nanoparticles'.
"Break the Fake News"
All of this, and much more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Texas Secretary of State’s Office Announces FULL FORENSIC AUDIT on 4 Texas Counties.
“You Got Child Pornography on that Hard Drive – The Pictures of the Young Girl with No Clothes On” – Rudy Giuliani Speaks Out on Hunter Biden’s Laptop.
Ivermectin kills ticks too! According to research
Haitian Illegals in Federal Custody Have “HIJACKED” MULTIPLE Transport Buses And Escaped Into the Interior of The US; “They’ve Been Basically Overpowering the Drivers”.
Biden Is Flooding the Country Now with Non-Vaxxed Haitian Migrants from Del Rio Border Squatters Camp.
California Governor Newsom Signs Bills That Enable Children to Hide Sex Operations and Abortions From Their Parents.
#lapalma is erupting, causing many to fear a 200 ' death tsunami
AMA Is Teaching Doctors How to Manipulate Information in Order to Coerce the Unvaccinated.
Wuhan Scientists Planned To Release 'Chimeric Covid Spike Proteins' Into Bat Populations Using 'Skin-Penetrating Nanoparticles'.
"Break the Fake News"
All of this, and much more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.