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Merry Christmas - A Christmas Music Video Playlist
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53 views • March 16, 2022
When Youtube removed my "Medical Misinformation" video, I took down all of my content, including this video. In the time it was up on Youtube (more than a year), it got less than 100 views. I know this posting is out of season, I just want to see how many views it gets anyway.
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