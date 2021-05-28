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Katie Hopkins: LISA SHAW. Please say her name today to one other person (MIRRORED)
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733 views • May 28, 2021
Katie Hopkins: LISA SHAW. Please say her name today to one other person (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Katie Hopkins OFFICIAL at:-
https://youtu.be/8GoA13KuYts
A daughter to lovely parents. A wife to a. beautiful man. And a mother to a little son
Mirrored from You Tube channel Katie Hopkins OFFICIAL at:-
https://youtu.be/8GoA13KuYts
A daughter to lovely parents. A wife to a. beautiful man. And a mother to a little son
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