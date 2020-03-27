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McCarthy rips Pelosi for holding up relief bill while millions lost jobs
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20 views • March 27, 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did get $24 million for the Kennedy Center included in the $2.2 trillion relief package aimed at helping Americans amid the COVID-19 crisis, says House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. #FoxNews #IngrahamAngle
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