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Satanic Symbolism | Why Is the Satanic Symbolism Now Everywhere?
Thrivetime Show
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Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Destructive Inflation Today At: www.BH-PM.com

“I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see.” Revelation 3:18
Download Today’s Slides At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Gold2020

See the Actual Inflation Destroying the Fiat Currency: https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CURRCIR

Part #1 - Bo Polny

Part #2 - Treniss Evans
Website: www.CondemnedUSA.com

Part #3 - Michael Proper - DHS created ‘disinformation governance’ team to track election misinformation - https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2022/apr/28/dhs-created-disinformation-governance-team-police-/
'You cannot have a Ministry of Truth in this country': Ron DeSantis says Biden 'won't get away' with having a 'Disinformation' board that can 'silence critics' - as cringeworthy new video shows czar singing about misinformation to Mary Poppins tune - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10767941/Ron-DeSantis-calls-Bidens-Disinformation-board-Ministry-Truth.html
Visit ClearUnited.com Today and Use the referral code "CLAY" at checkout.

Part #4 - Jim Outman -
How to Reduce Your Credit Card Fees

Learn More At: www.GreatCreditCardProcessing.com/SaveMoney

Edit out Musk audio

Edit out Clay Clark support

Part #5:
www.DerbyInsuranceSolutions.com

Find All of the Facts Related to Elon Musk At:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content
Elon Musk was listed on the 2008 World Economic Forum list of Young Global Leaders. Musk produced two children with Grimez who released the SATANIC song “We Appreciate Power.” Musk founded OpenAI in San Francisco in 2015 with Sam Altman, and Others. OpenAI LP received a $1 billion investment from Bill Gates’ and Microsoft. Musk owns the COVID-19 vaccine developer CureVac and is openly discussing using his Boring Company to dig the new CERN Hadron Collider.

Watch the April 29th 2022 full length interview with Grimes today at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOwm7GUjcg8

Watch the Grimes 2018 song "We Appreciate Power" pushing COVID-19 / The Great Reset agenda today at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYG_4vJ4qNA

Watch the Grimes 2002 song "Shinigami Eyes" pushing the transhumanism agenda today at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pzPElFdxMCM

See the Google Chrome Extension: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/shinigami-eyes/ijcpiojgefnkmcadacmacogglhjdjphj

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:
https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&;keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2

Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation

The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”

Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

AVAILABLE TICKETS:
*Myrtle Beach, SC - May 13th & 14th - 7 Tickets Remain
*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th - 1,702 Tickets Remain for This Event!!!

General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Dr. Zelenko, Mel K, Dr. Simone Gold, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour!!!
**Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
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