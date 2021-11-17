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LGBTQ+ 'Transitioning' Infiltrates Florida Schools
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134 views • November 17, 2021
How Gender Ideology Almost Destroyed my Family
January Littlejohn shares how a Florida school 'transitioned' her daughter. She shares the warning signs that started during the plandemic school lockdown and how the school blocked the parents from being a part of the conversation the school was having with their own daughter.
January Littlejohn shares how a Florida school 'transitioned' her daughter. She shares the warning signs that started during the plandemic school lockdown and how the school blocked the parents from being a part of the conversation the school was having with their own daughter.
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