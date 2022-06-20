0620-2022— COMING SOON FOR YOUR GARDEN AND YOU!





Lynn and Steph announce Super Natural Garden plasma energy products that will be ready in the coming weeks. We started working on this last winter with Steph’s research into natural products for your garden. We didn’t know at the time there were going to be fertilizer shortages this year. We will let you know when our Super Natural Garden GaNS are ready. Poison KK Relief GaNS will soon also be ready in the next couple of weeks.

In the meantime go to the video Lynn did on 0420-2022-WHY ARE SOME EXPERTS PROVIDING INFO ON VENOM AND OTHER ‘EXPERTS’ RIDICULING THEM?

https://www.brighteon.com/c45dd48f-033a-4555-a841-99d80f6ab68f

Lynn discusses several recent interviews that are providing evidence of snake venom peptides and/or constructed peptides that mimic these venom that are now being found in some of the jabs.

Find out about some great savings for the month of June, 2022, on our website https://plasmaenergysolution.com

Also, be sure to see our many videos, FAQs, testimonials, blogs and free reports on our website.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.



