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9\11's Twin Towers Came Straight Down...2022 is the 21st Anniversary of The Final War on Earth...
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35 views • September 12, 2022

     Where In The Bible Is The 9/11/2001 Prophecy???


Here:  Exodus 9:1–11...5th + 6th Plague =11, i.e. 9/11

English Standard Version

The Fifth Plague: Egyptian Livestock Die


9 Then the Lord said to Moses, p“Go into Pharaoh and say to him, ‘Thus says the Lord, the God of the Hebrews, “Let my people go, that they may serve me. 2 For if you refuse to let them go and still hold them, 3 behold, the hand of the Lord will fall with a very severe plague upon your livestock that is in the field, the horses, the donkeys, the camels, the herds, and the flocks. 4 but the Lord will make a distinction between the livestock of Israel and the livestock of Egypt so that nothing of all that belongs to the people of Israel shall die.” ’ ” 5 And the Lord set a time, saying, “Tomorrow the Lord will do this thing in the land.” 6 And the next day the Lord did this thing. tAll the livestock of the Egyptians died, but not one of the livestock of the people of Israel died. 7 And Pharaoh sent, and behold, not one of the livestock of Israel was dead. But the heart of Pharaoh was hardened, and he did not let the people go.


The Sixth Plague: Boils


8 And the Lord said to Moses and Aaron, “Take handfuls of soot from the kiln and let Moses throw them in the air in the sight of Pharaoh. 9 It shall become fine dust over all the land of Egypt, and become boils breaking out in sores on man and beast throughout all the land of Egypt.” 10 So they took soot from the kiln and stood before Pharaoh. And Moses threw it in the air, and it became boils breaking out in sores on man and beast. 11 And the magicians could not stand before Moses because of the boils, for the boils came upon the magicians and upon all the Egyptians. 12 but the Lord hardened the heart of Pharaoh, and he did not listen to them, as the Lord had spoken to Moses.

                             Stone Edition Tanach


Leviticus 26:30...

     I will destroy your lofty buildings and decimate your sun idols, I will cast your carcasses upon the carcasses of your idols, and My Spirit will reject you.

     The 3 witnesses of the 9/11/2001 terrorist attacks.


New American Bible for Catholics

     John 9:11

11 He replied, “The man they call Jesus made some mud and put it on my eyes. He told me to Go To Siloam (@Luke 11:4...) and wash. So I went and washed, and then I could see.”


     Luke 13:4 (3-5)

A Call to Repentance

…3 No, I tell you. But unless you repent, you too will all perish. 4 Or those eighteen who were killed when the tower of Siloam collapsed on them: Do you think that they were more sinful than all the others living in Jerusalem? 5 No, I tell you. But unless you repent, you too will all perish.”…


Revelation 9:1-11

New International Version

9 The fifth angel sounded his trumpet, and I saw a star that had fallen from the sky to the earth. The star was given the key to the shaft of the Abyss. 2 When he opened the Abyss, smoke rose from it like the smoke from a gigantic furnace. The sun and sky were darkened by the smoke from the Abyss. 3 And out of the smoke locusts came down on the earth and were given power like that of scorpions of the earth. 4 They were told not to harm the grass of the earth or any plant or tree, but only those people who did not have the seal of God on their foreheads. 5 They were not allowed to kill them but only to torture them for five months. And the agony they suffered was like that of the sting of a scorpion when it strikes. 6 During those days people will seek death but will not find it; they will long to die, but death will elude them.


7 The locusts looked like horses prepared for battle. On their heads, they wore something like crowns of gold, and their faces resembled human faces. 8 Their hair was like women’s hair, and their teeth were like lions’ teeth. 9 They had breastplates like breastplates of iron, and the sound of their wings was like the thundering of many horses and chariots rushing into battle. 10 They had tails with stingers, like scorpions, and in their tails, they had power to torment people for five months. 11 They had as king over them the angel of the Abyss, whose name in Hebrew is Abaddon and in Greek is Apollyon (that is, Destroyer).

Keywords
911twin towersplanned demolition9 11 2001leviticus 30 26
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