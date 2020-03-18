© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Right to Try Act Is Saving Lives (Part 3) | Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski at TTAC Live 2019
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
260 views • March 18, 2020
Welcome to the third and final part of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's TTAC Live '19 presentation! If you need to catch up on Part 1 [http://bit.ly/dr-burzynski-pt1] or Part 2 [http://bit.ly/right-to-try-act-part2], please do so then come back here to find out about the success rates from Dr. Burzynski's precision cancer treatment process.
If you would prefer to read along, please visit our website for this clip's transcript: bit.ly/right-to-try-pt3.
Dr. Burzynski's precision cancer treatment success stems from the combination of immunotherapy, genomic testing, and intravenous or oral antineoplastons. Keep watching to learn more about this complex topic and how the Right to Try Act is helping connect more cancer patients to successful post-clinical trial treatments like this.
If you would prefer to read along, please visit our website for this clip's transcript: bit.ly/right-to-try-pt3.
Dr. Burzynski's precision cancer treatment success stems from the combination of immunotherapy, genomic testing, and intravenous or oral antineoplastons. Keep watching to learn more about this complex topic and how the Right to Try Act is helping connect more cancer patients to successful post-clinical trial treatments like this.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.