REAL TALK WITH ME BRANDON / BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PX SYSTEM BODY OVER JAPAN / ASTEROIDS / CLOCK TICKS 👇 / READ 👇

Dec 27, 2023





Today is now 12/27/23... I started this around or after 1 in the morning (1 AM) East Coast usa time so I'm posting hours after started recording as it's now 4:34 am while I write this and more time will pass when i post this though I Wanna get my video out before I sleep lol. So if time is off that I give invideo that's why. i show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in

Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. First I wanna say it may look like my videos over early when you watch it since i say in video my time was about to stop due to phone space though i recorded a second clip so the first clip will go right into the second clip so others know lol. For this video sorry if my nose is stuffier than normal I got a chest and nose cold as it worsens the more tons of radiation keeps hitting earth with weather bouncing warm to cold and so on it messes up my and everyones health. This video is real talk with me for and to you all. I originally was just going to show what looks like a planet x system body caught on a public sky camera over Japan though I decided to show other footage I meant to share within the past 2 days and didn't share yet so I'll be showing that in this video to different evidence of the planet x system and how close planet x is coming especially with it's asteroid debris that in Gods soon time will hit globally. As you'll see at least 2-3 separate incidents of asteroid/meteor debris that fell over south America the same night or within 2 or 3 separate nights as you'll see all the debri footage I shared credited to others all look different. Peoples credited stuff ill show in my video as I'll show their profile for anyone who wants to go check their channel out. As I'm using all footage that's not my own for educational and teaching purposes according to federal law though will take down clips from others only if they ask. Anyway multiple debris are coming in now and getting heavier by the day as it's only clusters coming in now as I've explained many times that clusters of debris are coming not only from planet xs debris tail but from a separate planet x system body also and on top of that nasa is watching 3-4 other unknown solar systems with their own debris that the public isn't getting told of about any of this. Soon the debris moreso from planet x will fall in WAVES and will start soon. You'll see what I call an atmospheric cloud tail that's bright orange pink and red in this video caught by a man on Facebook at canyon park within the last 3 or less days. When certain planet x system bodies pass earth and or other celestial bodies not apart of the planet x system when they pass close or far away they can change or manipulate earths atmosphere and ionosphere and stratosphere creating their own cloud tails ( not debri tails) but cloud tails that in reality are just warning signs of the body passing.

You'll see footage of a brownish red moon like or planet like body I believe from the planet x system near earths moon shared by someone else days ago to mrmbb333 YouTube channel as credit goes to them both. You'll see clouds lit up massively over around the Philippines Indonesia region of the world as the skies were caught lit up due to a planet x system body or planet x system stellar core ( dead planet particles) lighting the sky up. I'll do a short bible reading from John chapter 3 what Christ said. Plus I'll be showing the 1 of 2 HUGE bodies I caught back on my birthday 9/23/2020 as I caught a massive body that's one of 2 giant bodies that invaded earths solar system not apart of the planet x system as I'll reshow that and did a new clean up of my picture for you all to see. Plus more. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope and Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section, though my comments I cannot pin anymore though my main notes still will be in the comments section. Thanks for coming by.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-46edLWT38