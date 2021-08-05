Unbelievable

NO ONE EVER CALLED ME FROM TRAUMATOLOGY AT HOSPITAL. NOW AS I TRY AND LEAVE SPAIN THEY WANT TO SUDDENLY HELP ME



I begged and pleaded for almost two years for medical treatment and they would not help me in anyway



Strange: electronics store at airport have not been able to sell SIM cards for cell phone since I arrived at airport on Monday afternoon . they can’t even recharge my SIM card. Strange! Says “whole system is still down” for days.



Even stranger, hospital in Barcelona Spain keeps ringing my phone off the hook. Although I have missed their calls it is more set up and entrapment schemes using medical cointelpro I am sure.