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Unbelievable
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31 views • August 05, 2021
NO ONE EVER CALLED ME FROM TRAUMATOLOGY AT HOSPITAL. NOW AS I TRY AND LEAVE SPAIN THEY WANT TO SUDDENLY HELP ME
I begged and pleaded for almost two years for medical treatment and they would not help me in anyway
Strange: electronics store at airport have not been able to sell SIM cards for cell phone since I arrived at airport on Monday afternoon . they can’t even recharge my SIM card. Strange! Says “whole system is still down” for days.
Even stranger, hospital in Barcelona Spain keeps ringing my phone off the hook. Although I have missed their calls it is more set up and entrapment schemes using medical cointelpro I am sure.
I begged and pleaded for almost two years for medical treatment and they would not help me in anyway
Strange: electronics store at airport have not been able to sell SIM cards for cell phone since I arrived at airport on Monday afternoon . they can’t even recharge my SIM card. Strange! Says “whole system is still down” for days.
Even stranger, hospital in Barcelona Spain keeps ringing my phone off the hook. Although I have missed their calls it is more set up and entrapment schemes using medical cointelpro I am sure.
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