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Hash Joint Review~ The Chronic Club
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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40 views • August 20, 2021
Once a month the Chronic Club meets up to talk about cannabis from somewhere in Washington State at a legal adult-use pot shop.

Last time we looked at Fleek Leaf's Gelato 33 (20.63% THC) recommended by budtender Issah of Natures Sea Change Cannabis in Discovery Bay- Washington State's smallest cannabis shop.

Join me and Miggy420 of Cannabis Legalization News as we score Sitka's hash joint.

Guest:
Miggy420, Editor-in-chief, Cannabis Legalization News
www.cannabislegalizationnews.com
YT: https://www.youtube.com/cannabislegalizationnews

Host:
Josh Kincaid, The Talking Hedge podcast
www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
YT: https://youtube.com/c/TalkingHedge

SCORING CRITERIA:
Judge’s scoring can be influenced by test results as well as the following 7 categories:
Appearance
Aroma
Taste
Strength / Effect
Cure
Quality / Care
Branding / Packaging

Music:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords
cannabisjointhash
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