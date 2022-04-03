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Jeff Crouere joins Fox News, April 3, 2022
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0 view • April 07, 2022
GOP strategist Jeff Crouere and former Senate communications director Jonathan Kott weigh in on the Russia-Ukraine war and the media’s response to the Hunter Biden investigation.
Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.
Crouere.net
Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.
Crouere.net
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