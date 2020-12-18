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Dr. Vladimir Zelenko talks with John Mappin about his success with Hydroxychloroquine & Therapeutic.
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16 views • December 18, 2020
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko talks with John Mappin about his success with Hydroxychloroquine & Therapeutic Options for COVID-19 Patients
Camelot Tv
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH-0QD-8lNLlp3AdSHl5Xcg
BANNED ON YOUTUBE
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny interview at Camelot castle 20th September 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QeUhKhAIoo2m/
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny website
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
Camelot Tv
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH-0QD-8lNLlp3AdSHl5Xcg
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny on the Freedom platform
https://freedomplatform.tv/how-the-coronavirus-pandemic-is-the-biggest-scam-ever-perpetrated-on-the-human-race-dr-sherri-tenpenny/
The Doctor Who Speaks Out Against Vaccines
Dr. Sherri J. Tenpenny, is the founder of Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center. Her goal is to provide the best of integrative medicine throughout the USA.
Dr. Tenpenny is a graduate of the University of Toledo and received her training as an osteopathic medical doctor at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Tenpenny is Board Certified in Emergency Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. She has undertaken many advanced courses in alternative medicine, including acupuncture and complex homeopathy.
Dr. Tenpenny has invested nearly 20 years and more than 40,000 hours documenting and exposing the problems associated with vaccines. As an internationally known speaker and author, her many articles have been translated into at least 12 languages. She is a frequent guest on radio and TV to share her knowledge and educate parents on why they should just say no to vaccines.
Download clips
A number of clips from this groundbreaking interview are now available to download, share and repost. Spread the word and defend our human rights: grab these clips today!
Camelot Tv
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH-0QD-8lNLlp3AdSHl5Xcg
BANNED ON YOUTUBE
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny interview at Camelot castle 20th September 2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QeUhKhAIoo2m/
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny website
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
Camelot Tv
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH-0QD-8lNLlp3AdSHl5Xcg
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny on the Freedom platform
https://freedomplatform.tv/how-the-coronavirus-pandemic-is-the-biggest-scam-ever-perpetrated-on-the-human-race-dr-sherri-tenpenny/
The Doctor Who Speaks Out Against Vaccines
Dr. Sherri J. Tenpenny, is the founder of Tenpenny Integrative Medical Center. Her goal is to provide the best of integrative medicine throughout the USA.
Dr. Tenpenny is a graduate of the University of Toledo and received her training as an osteopathic medical doctor at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Tenpenny is Board Certified in Emergency Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. She has undertaken many advanced courses in alternative medicine, including acupuncture and complex homeopathy.
Dr. Tenpenny has invested nearly 20 years and more than 40,000 hours documenting and exposing the problems associated with vaccines. As an internationally known speaker and author, her many articles have been translated into at least 12 languages. She is a frequent guest on radio and TV to share her knowledge and educate parents on why they should just say no to vaccines.
Download clips
A number of clips from this groundbreaking interview are now available to download, share and repost. Spread the word and defend our human rights: grab these clips today!
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