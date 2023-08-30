👀 Hmmm - Several CNN Anchors Are Mouthpieces for the Intel Agencies 👀

👀Several CNN Anchors Are Mouthpieces for the Intel Agencies: "I know that is true, I'm not speculating at all."
"The intel agencies have a big effect on what is broadcast on television, and what you see on Facebook and Google as well...
There are a lot of anchors including people I know well and have worked with at different networks...
I'm thinking of one in particular, a national security reporter, who is just a mouthpiece for the Pentagon and the CIA and is knowingly telling lies on their behalf.
It's very, very common and I can think of a number of people at CNN who I know for a fact are doing that exact thing. They're reading government propaganda from the intel agencies knowingly...
I know that is true, I'm not speculating at all."
@TuckerCarlson
@AdamCarollaShow
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1696859245055025656
