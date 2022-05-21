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Smart Cities | Bill Gates | World Economic Forum
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129 views • May 21, 2022
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The original Patriot survival company. My Patriot Supply was founded by people with a passion for self-sufficiency and food independence.
We not only understand the drive to practice emergency preparedness, we are active participants in the survivalist lifestyle.
We believe that true freedom comes from attaining a certain level of self-reliance.
Checkout all the facts about the Great Reset
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Frankspeech.com https://home.frankspeech.com/shows/amber-may-tv-show
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Odysee
https://odysee.com/@azladyz:c
Locals https://theambermayshow.locals.com
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/azladyz
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=azladyz&;kind=video
Bill Gates and smart city
https://azgovernor.gov/governor/video/governor-ducey-weighs-smart-city-plans-arizona
https://www.mesaaz.gov/government/smart-city/smart-mesa-today
The truth about smart cities: ‘In the end, they will destroy democracy
https://www.theguardian.com/cities/2014/dec/17/truth-smart-city-destroy-democracy-urban-thinkers-buzzphrase
https://citiesaregoodforyou.wordpress.com/about/
Setting the stage for Surveillance Capitalism
https://www.humeurweb.com/the-age-of-surveillance-capitalism-summary/chapter-2/
The Instrumentarian Collective
https://www.humeurweb.com/the-age-of-surveillance-capitalism-summary/chapter-15/
Bill Gates is building a smart city in Arizona
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2017/11/bill-gates-is-building-a-smart-city-in-arizona/
The Great Reset | Explained In Their Own Words (Gates, Musk, Harari, Schwab & Grimes)
https://rumble.com/v14382h-the-great-reset-explained-in-their-own-words-gates-musk-harari-schwab-and-g.html
A National Vaccine Pass Has Quietly Rolled Out – And Red States Are Getting On Board
https://www.forbes.com/sites/suzannerowankelleher/2022/02/24/national-vaccine-quietly-rolled-out/?sh=3c0d31406be6
Freedom Convoy: GoFundMe seizes funds of Canada 'occupation
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-60267840
Jerm Warfare With Robin Monotti - Biourbanism Versus The Smart City
Jerm Warfare With Robin Monotti
https://web.telegram.org/k/
https://greenlivingmag.com/smart-cities-cultivating-in-arizona/
https://www.healthcareitnews.com/news/how-equality-health-uses-predictive-modeling-provide-value-based-care
Cities of the future? Indian PM pushes plan for 100 'smart cities'
http://edition.cnn.com/2014/07/18/world/asia/india-modi-smart-cities/
PARTNERS & ATTENDEES
https://www.re-work.co/
https://www.re-work.co/cities
https://videos.re-work.co/videos/1861-anml-learning-to-continually-learn
Future Cities Summit
https://futurecitysummit.org/sponsor/
https://globalsmartcitiesalliance.org/?page_id=107
https://globalsmartcitiesalliance.org/?page_id=107
What is the SIR, and What Does it Mean?
https://portal.ct.gov/DPH/HAI/What-is-the-SIR-and-What-Does-it-Mean
https://www.gpec.org/about-us/current-investors/
https://greenlivingmag.com/smart-cities-cultivating-in-arizona/
Covid19 NIH Pubmed
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9062939/
https://vartree.blogspot.com/2014/04/i-know-where-you-were-last-summer.html
Jotform 1 - https://form.jotform.com/221308691970156
Jotform 2 - https://form.jotform.com/221308971916157
Jotform 3 - https://form.jotform.com/221307931515147
https://t.me/theambermayshow
You MUST Watch This Video https://rumble.com/vt1dh4-never-loose-a-dime-in-retirement-use-your-money-without-taxes-or-penalties.html
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Get all your My Pillow Products at a DISCOUNT
www.mypillow.com/amber
Use Promo Code AMBER and save up to 66% off
Promo code-AMBER 800-957-2123
Get Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine and SAVE
Dr Stella Immanuel
www.drstellamd.com
Use Promo Code AmberMay and save 5%
Calling all Doctors, Nurses and NP who need a job text Dr Stella
318-792-5972
The Commander’s Artist Save 10% Promo Code Amber
https://thecommandersartist.com/shop/
Lose Weight Attain Your Health Goals
https://ambermay.mymfinity.com/
www.timelesspack.com Promo Code AMBERMAY
Get the Timeless Box Reg Price $192.60 get it for $99.95
Basic Fat Loss & Fitness Starter Pack
___________________________________________________________________
Hero’s Soap Save 10% with Promo Code AmberMay
We strive to create a brand that pays homage to the values that our country was founded on by our forefathers. With a Veteran of the United States Air Force as one of the owners, we understand the dedication & sacrifice that each family makes to serve their country.
https://herosoapcompany.com/ambermay
My Patriot Supply
https://mypatriotsupply.com/Amber?rfsn=6442302.fa4e33
Survival Supplies & Emergency Preparedness Gear
Trusted Self-Reliance & Food Independence
The original Patriot survival company. My Patriot Supply was founded by people with a passion for self-sufficiency and food independence.
We not only understand the drive to practice emergency preparedness, we are active participants in the survivalist lifestyle.
We believe that true freedom comes from attaining a certain level of self-reliance.
Checkout all the facts about the Great Reset
https://timetofreeamerica.com/
ThePlan.Today
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
We Are on These Platforms
Frankspeech.com https://home.frankspeech.com/shows/amber-may-tv-show
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-811265
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@azladyz:c
Locals https://theambermayshow.locals.com
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/azladyz
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=azladyz&;kind=video
Bill Gates and smart city
https://azgovernor.gov/governor/video/governor-ducey-weighs-smart-city-plans-arizona
https://www.mesaaz.gov/government/smart-city/smart-mesa-today
The truth about smart cities: ‘In the end, they will destroy democracy
https://www.theguardian.com/cities/2014/dec/17/truth-smart-city-destroy-democracy-urban-thinkers-buzzphrase
https://citiesaregoodforyou.wordpress.com/about/
Setting the stage for Surveillance Capitalism
https://www.humeurweb.com/the-age-of-surveillance-capitalism-summary/chapter-2/
The Instrumentarian Collective
https://www.humeurweb.com/the-age-of-surveillance-capitalism-summary/chapter-15/
Bill Gates is building a smart city in Arizona
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2017/11/bill-gates-is-building-a-smart-city-in-arizona/
The Great Reset | Explained In Their Own Words (Gates, Musk, Harari, Schwab & Grimes)
https://rumble.com/v14382h-the-great-reset-explained-in-their-own-words-gates-musk-harari-schwab-and-g.html
A National Vaccine Pass Has Quietly Rolled Out – And Red States Are Getting On Board
https://www.forbes.com/sites/suzannerowankelleher/2022/02/24/national-vaccine-quietly-rolled-out/?sh=3c0d31406be6
Freedom Convoy: GoFundMe seizes funds of Canada 'occupation
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-60267840
Jerm Warfare With Robin Monotti - Biourbanism Versus The Smart City
Jerm Warfare With Robin Monotti
https://web.telegram.org/k/
https://greenlivingmag.com/smart-cities-cultivating-in-arizona/
https://www.healthcareitnews.com/news/how-equality-health-uses-predictive-modeling-provide-value-based-care
Cities of the future? Indian PM pushes plan for 100 'smart cities'
http://edition.cnn.com/2014/07/18/world/asia/india-modi-smart-cities/
PARTNERS & ATTENDEES
https://www.re-work.co/
https://www.re-work.co/cities
https://videos.re-work.co/videos/1861-anml-learning-to-continually-learn
Future Cities Summit
https://futurecitysummit.org/sponsor/
https://globalsmartcitiesalliance.org/?page_id=107
https://globalsmartcitiesalliance.org/?page_id=107
What is the SIR, and What Does it Mean?
https://portal.ct.gov/DPH/HAI/What-is-the-SIR-and-What-Does-it-Mean
https://www.gpec.org/about-us/current-investors/
https://greenlivingmag.com/smart-cities-cultivating-in-arizona/
Covid19 NIH Pubmed
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9062939/
https://vartree.blogspot.com/2014/04/i-know-where-you-were-last-summer.html
Jotform 1 - https://form.jotform.com/221308691970156
Jotform 2 - https://form.jotform.com/221308971916157
Jotform 3 - https://form.jotform.com/221307931515147
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