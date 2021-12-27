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ALEXIS BUGNOLO SAYS: TWO BILLION DEAD IN THE NEXT YEAR. ARE YOU READY?
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440 views • December 27, 2021
First published at 16:48 UTC on December 2nd, 2021.


Black Diamond




#CRASH, COLLAPSE, COSMOLOGY, END OF THE OLD WORLD & SURVIVALISM, GENOCIDE, GLOBALISTS, PROPHECY, RELIGION & SPIRITUAL PRACTICE, ROBOTS, SLAVERY, TECHNOLOGY, TRANSHUMANISM

Friar Alexis Bugnolo is an American-born Franciscan priest living in Rome who is spearheading a campaign to unseat Pope Francis. I always find him to be very intelligent, articulate and genuine.

Bugnolo says that this is it, we’re in the Apocalypse and he estimates some 2 billion people will die from what he calls the “Death Vaxx”.

He says that over the next few months, the immune systems of those who’ve been injected will progressively degrade, with symptoms mimicking AIDS and he cautions people not to live with or be in close contact with those who are vaccinated, to avoid infection with the deadly spike proteins and genetically-modified hydras, which can be transmitted via shedding from saliva, for example.

He says the vaxx is not only to kill those injected and is not just to reduce the world population, “But to select those who will live through it and to suppress their natural immunity, so they can be genetically re-engineered, while alive by the Globalists, using dose after dose of the vaccine and eventually, some sort of 5G or cellphone technology.”

He says it appears the Plandemic has been in the works for about 40 years, without anyone realizing what they were up to. “They basically want to totally re-engineer, biologically the human being and and they want to exterminate the natural human beings.

“Now, we can see what the real meaning of the ‘New World Order’ is. It isn’t just the super-wealthy owning everything that’s not human, the New World Order is to take…humanity itself, as a natural resource, in the sense of making it an object of economic activity.

Question Everything & Come To Your Own Conclusions!

As always, thanks for watching!

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childrendeathvaccinevaxxedinjectionkill shotalexis bugnoloblack diamonddeath waxxed
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