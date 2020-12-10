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Breaking up Fakebook? No Hit Fuckerborg in the wallet. Make him feel it in his robot schwantz
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58 views • December 10, 2020
The call to break up FB is just the mob chasing the monster. Instead lets make the monster conform to the agreement it signed before it bought out the minor players in the kingdom. Hit All Of Them in the wallet. Make them pay reparations' for their egregious crimes against their users. This should apply to all of the Silicon Valley elite. Bring them to heel on the agreement they willingly inked in the name of greed. He Who Calls The Tune Pays The Piper regardless of what they paid the band.
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E.
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Thx for watching.
E.
If you are a content creator and looking for a place to post your stuff, audio/video/blog and vlog consider this community
"Pray for Peace. War is evil. War is crazy. Pray for Peace. No war with Iran.
WE need more content.. IF you please kindly remind other people from other groups to post here. thanks"
https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/100000000000000681
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://parler.com/profile/BeerandGear
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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