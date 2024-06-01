Create New Account
Stand Still and See the Salvation of the Lord
Martus for Truth
Published 14 hours ago

Calm down! This is not the end of the world—or even of the United States, or the Constitution. Just because you don’t know what He’s doing does not mean God doesn’t know what He’s doing. He does. God knows. God’s got this. Calm down.

#CalmDown, #StandStillAndSeeTheSalvationOfTheLord, #Reversed

Keywords
