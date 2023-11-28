GAZA - Where Life Persists & Pulses Through its Veins - Even in the Face of Genocide & Devastation

This is Gaza, a land where life persists and pulses through its veins, even in the face of genocide and devastation.
During the humanitarian truce.
Adding:
Palestinians going through 'one of the darkest chapters' of their history: UN chief (https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2023/11/28/715451/Palestine-Gaza--Antonio-Guterres)
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the October 7th attacks cannot be an excuse for Israel’s collective punishment of Palestinian civilians in the war-torn Gaza Strip.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.