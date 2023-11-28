GAZA - Where Life Persists & Pulses Through its Veins - Even in the Face of Genocide & Devastation

This is Gaza, a land where life persists and pulses through its veins, even in the face of genocide and devastation.

During the humanitarian truce.

Adding:

Palestinians going through 'one of the darkest chapters' of their history: UN chief (https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2023/11/28/715451/Palestine-Gaza--Antonio-Guterres)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the October 7th attacks cannot be an excuse for Israel’s collective punishment of Palestinian civilians in the war-torn Gaza Strip.





