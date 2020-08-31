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TUESDAY - AUGUST 25, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
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EP 2084-6PM AL GORE & HILLARY CLINTON THREATEN MILITARY COUP & CIVIL WAR AFTER NOVEMBER ELECTION
Hillary Clinton said on Monday that Joe Biden should not concede the presidential election “under any circumstances,” an idea she dubbed “a direct threat to our democracy” in 2016.Clinton told former communications director Jennifer Palmieri that Democrats “have to have a massive legal operation” on Election Day “and I know the Biden campaign is working on that. Al Gore says if President Trump refuses to accept a loss in the presidential election, the U.S. military will take him out of the White House. The former vice president, who lost to George W. Bush in 2000, sat down for an online interview with Reuters Editor in Chief Stephen J. Adler. What if Trump declares the results illegitimate, Adler asked him. ”EP 2084-6PM AL GORE & HILLARY CLINTON THREATEN MILITARY COUP & CIVIL WAR AFTER NOVEMBER ELECTION – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/34AIrzs
GUEST: Alex Newman is an American journalist and consultant who writes about economics, finance, banking, business, and politics for diverse publications in the United States and abroad. He studied journalism, economics and political science at the University of Florida. In addition to his own consulting firm, Alex has worked in market research, marketing, strategy, research, information gathering and consulting for international companies, non-profit organizations and various political campaigns. He is also the co-author of a book exposing some of the problems with today's public education system. https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/congress/itemlist/user/68-alexnewman
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