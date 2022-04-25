Chinese Communist Party Claiming One Thing and Doing Another

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04/22/2022 Xi Jinping has proposed a global security initiative in his speech on Boao Forum for Asia, saying “We should adhere to a peaceful settlement of differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation”. Sky News contributor Caleb Bond says China is claiming one thing and doing another. We know what China wants to do. They’re going around buying up Pacific Islands.