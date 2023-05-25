5/24/2023 -- Earthquakes spreading -- Multiple M6 events -- Fires across Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico

Multiple M6+ earthquakes have spread out across from the West Pacific. The spread has reached to Indonesia.
I am canceling my warning for Japan entirely, and shifting the whole warned area to the North by Northeast to Alaska.
As for North America, multiple new fires have now broken out across Southern California (since doing this update!) , as well as Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico -- this is in addition to all of the fires in Canada to the North and down in Mexico coming up from the South. See the whole spread here:
Mexico: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
California, Arizona, and New Mexico: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Oregon: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
Canada: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...
