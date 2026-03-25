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"Iran today is stronger than ever. Iran stands alone, across every dimension, against them."
Saeed Jalili, member of Iran's Expediency Council, explaining why the assassinations do not deter the Iranian people:
"They don't understand this. They think: strike this person, remove this official — and the issue will be finished. The roots are far deeper than that."