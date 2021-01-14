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CNN Would Call Me a Murderer- the Intentional Sleight of Hand Against Trump for the Stupid
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122 views • January 14, 2021
Chris Cuomo deceptively edits Trump's statements on Corona, and his actions. CNN is the world leader in Fake News. They Would Call Me a Murderer- the Intentional Sleight of Hand Against Trump for the Stupid and drones who get all their supposed "honest" information from the Main Stream Media
#CNN #fakenews #missingcontext
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#CNN #fakenews #missingcontext
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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
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Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
cnnfake newsdonald trumpus politicsmain stream mediachris cuomofake news medianever trumpmedia liesstupid peoplefake news cnndishonest mediacnn liescnn chris cuomochris cuomo trumpcovid responsemedia criticismmurderer sleight of handchris cuomo coronafalse framingfake news cuomolying about trumpsmearing trump
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