Donald Trump ~ “Onto 6G now” “what does that do give you a little bit deeper view under somebody’s skin” “So the 6 Is Comming Huh” Dec. 10, 2025
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
242 followers
62 views • 1 day ago

President Donald Trump: The 'Trump Accounts' are doing 'very well'

President Donald Trump meets with business leaders at the White House. https://www.foxnews.com/video/6386295090112

.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1998293973073571970?t=H8nolUjShHW3xZS53GKuJQ&s=19


DARPA's Molecular Informatics program, launched in 2017, seeks to develop a new paradigm for data storage, retrieval, and processing by leveraging the structural and chemical properties of molecules instead of traditional binary digital logic based on the von Neumann architecture https://search.brave.com/search?q=Turning+to+Chemistry+for+New+%E2%80%9CComputing%E2%80%9D+Concepts&source=android&summary=1&conversation=113158cc31cb5ae35ec248

￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1996487357210783791?t=QZe4JmJk4MOgKinUa7m-6g&s=19


Biology-to-machine (B2M) protocol https://search.brave.com/search?q=Biology-to-machine+(B2M)+protocol&source=android

￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Eleventhstar1/status/1862662473985458560?t=AhA819oiKeuM99GRaj6HXw&s=19


Nanotechnology and Global Security -2016


Edge Of Horizon III https://www.jstor.org/stable/26326438?searchText=Nano

.

https://search.brave.com/search?q=Inside+the+Body%E2%80%99s+Future%3A+How+Bio-NanoThings+Will+Change+Disease+Detection+Ian+F+Akildiz&source=android

.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1996148942996906054?t=moHHCIf1pRXfgCU4b-nNAw&s=19

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1997052446326042888?t=X5G4VOcwUNqOJJtKybP9fw&s=19


Josep Miquel Jornet https://search.brave.com/search?q=Joseph+Jornet&source=web&summary=0

.

Joseph Jornet "In Many Cases We're Talking About Controlling Your Genome"


Nanonetworking in the Terahertz Band (and Beyond): From Nanomaterials to Macrosystems: Dr. Josep M. Jornet UN-LAB @ Northeastern University 2021 https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1929055237966299402?t=uPVZ3wkYyvncEVxi7UwIIQ&s=19

.

