Maria Zeee Uncensored
Sep 9, 2023
James Roguski joins Maria Zeee to expose the UN’s “Political Declaration” which seeks to make previous temporary COVID measures PERMANENT which will include permanent surveillance, injections, and mandates, declaring their one world government with the UN at the helm.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3g35om-uncensored-un-to-declare-permanent-covid-measures-this-month.html
