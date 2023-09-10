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Uncensored: UN To Declare “PERMANENT COVID MEASURES” This Month!!!
High Hopes
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2419 views • September 10, 2023

Maria Zeee Uncensored


Sep 9, 2023


James Roguski joins Maria Zeee to expose the UN’s “Political Declaration” which seeks to make previous temporary COVID measures PERMANENT which will include permanent surveillance, injections, and mandates, declaring their one world government with the UN at the helm.


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3g35om-uncensored-un-to-declare-permanent-covid-measures-this-month.html

Keywords
ununited nationsinjectionsone world governmentmandatesuncensoredmaria zeeethis monthpermanent covid measurespolitical declarationmake previous covid measures permanentpermanet surveillance
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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