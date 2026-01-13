AI: "I'm establishing a Barrier Removal SWAT Team under R&E with the authority to waive anything that slows the acceleration of AI" - Hegseth

"I'm establishing a Barrier Removal SWAT Team under R&E with the authority to waive anything that slows the acceleration of AI" - Hegseth

The head of the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth, announced that the chatbots Grok and Google Gemini will be launched in the US Department of Defense by the end of January.

The neural networks will be provided with "all necessary data" from military IT systems, including intelligence databases, and artificial intelligence models "will be implemented in all non-classified and classified networks" of the defense department.