The Beetles song - We all live in a Yellow Submarine - I loved that song. Now we had a 2023 Yellow Submarine Tinker Toy with a Toys R Us joy stick for navigation - and they are all Dead
Published Saturday

Tinker Toy.  That sucks for the 5 people on board.  This is what happens when you go that deep on a toy boat.

Now for the good news - you can keep from getting nuked and come visit Medellin Colombia which is really safe and modern and nobody here is wearing masks because they all know it was a scam:  www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com

toysubtinker

