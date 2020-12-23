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Episode 128 - The Truth About Opposition to Secession
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40 views • December 23, 2020
Rush Limbaugh recently uttered the “S” word on his program. . . SECESSION! The usual suspects in the alphabet soup, mainstream, corporate press lost their collective minds. Most of the opposition to secession is born out of ignorance. They called the idea nonsense, dangerous, treasonous, unconstitutional, un-American and racist.
What is really behind the opposition to secession? How are these talking heads and columnists impacted in the slightest if a state leaves the union? Why do they care? Why put up such a fight?
In this episode I uncover the real reasons behind opposition to secession, all of which should lead you to support the idea 100%.
What is really behind the opposition to secession? How are these talking heads and columnists impacted in the slightest if a state leaves the union? Why do they care? Why put up such a fight?
In this episode I uncover the real reasons behind opposition to secession, all of which should lead you to support the idea 100%.
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