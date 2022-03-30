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India Leaves the Dollar as Economic Disaster Looms
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3606 views • March 30, 2022
India leaves the dollar to trade with Russia. China looks to do the same. Disaster is coming, it is just a matter of time.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Info Wars - Alex Jones on India and China leaving the dollar
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=624382ec03083f37d8a3c146
2) India Leaving the Dollar
https://clarion.causeaction.com/2022/03/28/india-will-drop-the-dollar-to-trade-with-russia-replacing-swift/
3) India Leaving the Dollar
https://tribune.com.pk/story/2350050/india-set-to-bypass-us-dollar-for-trade-with-russia
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) Info Wars - Alex Jones on India and China leaving the dollar
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=624382ec03083f37d8a3c146
2) India Leaving the Dollar
https://clarion.causeaction.com/2022/03/28/india-will-drop-the-dollar-to-trade-with-russia-replacing-swift/
3) India Leaving the Dollar
https://tribune.com.pk/story/2350050/india-set-to-bypass-us-dollar-for-trade-with-russia
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