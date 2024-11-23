BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Episode #48 - Awakened Brotherhood and Living Through The Heart w/ Tobin Zivon
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
5 months ago

On this episode I welcome first time guest Tobin Zivon who is a Spiritual Teacher, Therapist, Tantra Master and Coach who has devoted over 30 years to helping individuals and couples achieve true transformation in their relationships.

He is the author of The Art of Mindful Living and the upcoming book, Allies in Awakening: Living the Truth of Unconditional Love in Intimate Relationships.

He has empowered thousands to break free from stuck patterns and painful dynamics, guiding them toward a life of authentic liberation and deeper relationship satisfaction.

In this conversation we talk about the group that he co-founded called the Awakened Brotherhood which is a male focused group which teaches, helps and supports men worldwide on how to become more balanced energetically by being able to live from and through the heart and not just through the mind.

Tobin goes into detail on how men can balance both the masculine and feminine energies which exist in them, why having integrity in oneself is important and shared some of the teachings from his courses on how men can live at their highest potential.

The truth is that there are almost no groups worldwide that offer support specifically for men like this through their evolution as a consciousness so it is great to see work like this being done as men play a huge role in this ascension process that we are currently going through.


Connect with Tobin via any of the links below:


Website - https://www.awakenedbrotherhood.com/

- https://tobinzivon.com/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/tobinzivon/


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/TheConsciousMan7

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@TheConsciousMan7Podcast

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790

Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/

Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246

Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)

Email - [email protected]


Keywords
spiritualityconsciousnessintegritydivinefemininedivinemasculineawakenedbrotherhoodlivingthroughtheheart
