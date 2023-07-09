Why are there so many denominations? Which is the right one? PART 2

God's Word is TRUTh Jn 17:17

Everything you hear should be ACCEPTED or REJECTED based on whether or not it is consistent with the BIBLE...very simple!

NO LIE is of the truth 1 John 2:21

A little LEAVEN leavens the WHOLE lump Gal 5:9

A little PAGANISM in your faith DEFILES your whole faith!

SO does wrong DOCTRINE

better study to get it right! ....to show yourself APPROVED 2 Tim 2:15



"Beware the LEAVEN (false doctrine) of the Pharisees"

"How is it you do not understand that I did not speak to you concerning bread?—but to beware of the leaven of the Pharisees and Sadducees. Then they understood that He did not tell them to beware of the leaven of bread, but of the DOCTRINE of the Pharisees and Sadducees." Mt 16:11





The Hillel 2 calendar is a man-mande calendar. Here is what it was before 358 AD:

During the Exodus (1495-1491 BC), the eighth plague consisted of hail that “struck all that was in the field, both man and beast; and the hail struck every herb of the field and broke every tree...” (Ex 9:25).

“…now the flax and the barley were struck, for the barley was ‘in the head’, and the flax was in bud” (Ex 9:31).





The old King James uses the phrase ‘in the ear’. That phrase is the word ‘Abib’. Strong’s # 24 – “head of grain, already ripe, but still soft, green ears”.





“Observe the month of Abib”. Dt 16:1

“The Feast of Unleavened Bread you shall keep. Seven days you shall eat unleavened bread, as I commanded you, in the appointed time of the month of Abib; for in the month of Abib you came out from Egypt.” (Ex 34:18)

So, God tells Moses: “This month shall be your beginning of months, it shall be the FIRST MONTH OF THE YEAR to you” (Ex 12:1).





Now, if we read Gen 1:14: “let there be lights in the firmament of the heavens to divide the day from the night; let them be for signs and SEASONS and for days and years”.

The word ‘seasons’ here is the Hebrew word ‘moadim’ Strong’s #4150 – םוֹעֵד - “meeting, appointed time, season, solemn feasts”.

The Tanakh translates it ‘Festivals’ in that verse. The LXX uses the word 'kairos' (Strongs # 2540) "proper time, appointed time".

Psalm 104:19 plainly says “He appointed the moon for festivals” - Hebrew Tanakh.

Num 10:10 says: “…at the beginnings of your months you shall blow the trumpets (Shofars)”

Ps 81:3 says: “Blow the trumpet at the time of the New Moon, At the FULL MOON on our solemn feast days”

Since the journey of the moon from conjunction (no moon) to opposition (full moon) is 15 days, that puts the feast of Unleavened Bread and the Feast of Tabernacles on the 15th day of the month just like God commanded (Lev 23:6-8, 39-44). (If you start counting from the sighting of the crescent, the moon is actually a little past full).





David tells Jonathan: “Indeed tomorrow is the New Moon, and I should not fail to sit with the king to eat” (1 Sam 20:5)

New moon festivals were observed by the Hebrew people (Num 29:6; 2 Ki 4:23; Eze 46:6; Hos 5:7; Amos 8:5) and will still be observed by every follower of Yehovah, even into eternity (Col 2:16-17; Isa 66:21-23).

So, here it would have to be the 30th day of the month and David said: "tomorrow is the New Moon". He said this with certainty because it had not been sighted the previous evening. On the lunar calendar, the month can only be 29 or 30 days. The moon comes out just before sunset. If you can't see the visible crescent by the eve of the 29th day, it's a 30-day month.

In v. 18, again, Jonathan tells David: “tomorrow is the New Moon and your seat will be missed”. Here David was trying to find out if King Saul wanted to harm him. He then hid out for a few days to see what king Saul would say.

“Then David hid in the field. And when the New Moon had come, the king sat down to eat the feast. Now the king sat on his seat, as at other times, on a seat by the wall. And Jonathan arose, and Abner sat by Saul’s side, but David’s place was empty. Nevertheless Saul did not say anything that day, for he thought, “Something has happened to him; he is unclean, surely he is unclean.” (24-26)

Anyway, here’s the clincher: (v. 27) says: “and it happened the NEXT DAY, the SECOND DAY OF THE MONTH, that David’s place was empty” Here we see the new moon tied to the first day of the month.

Churches that ignore God's Calendar will have to be corrected as well...





















