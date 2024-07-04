⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(4 July 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 92nd Assault Brigade, 125th, 127th territorial defence brigades, 13th, and 17th national guard brigades near Volchansk, Veseloye, Russkaya Lozovaya, Neskuchnoye, and Tsirkuny (Kharkov reg).

AFU losses up to 225 UKR troops, 1 pickup truck, 1 Grad MLRS combat vehicle, 1 203-mm Pion self-propelled artillery system, 1 155-mm U.S.-made M198 howitzer, 1 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika SPd artill syst.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 14th, 66th, 115th, 116th mechanised brigades, 77th Airmobile Brigade, and 117th Territorial Defence Brigade near Makeyevka, Stelmakhovka, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Sinkovka, Petropavlovka (Kharkov region), and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Three counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 117th Territorial Defence Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 600 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and two motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, 1 152-mm Msta-B howi, 1 122-mm Gvozdika SPd artill syst, 2 122-mm D-30 howitzers, & 1 UK-made 105-mm L-119 howi were destroyed.

3 AFU field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug GOFs improved the tactical situation along the front lines, as well as inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 30th, 54th, 72nd mechd brigs, 143rd Infantry Brig, 46th, 81st airmobile brigades, 5th, 80th assault brigs, 109th, and 119th territorial defence brigs near Georgieyvka, Serebryanka, Minkovka, Spornoye, Krasnogorovka, Katerinovka, & Chasov Yar (DPR).

5 counter-attacks launched by formations of the AFU 10th Mtn Assault Brig & 79th Air Assault Brig were repelled.

AFU losses up to 630 UKR troops, 4 armoured fight vehics, and 12 motor vehics.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, 1 U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer, 1 UK-made 105-mm L119 howitzer, & 2 electronic warfare stations were neutralised.

11 AFU field ammo depots were destroyed in that direction.

▫️Units of the Tsentr GOFs improved the tact'l situation & inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 24th, 41st mech'd brigs, 109th, 129th territorial defence brigs, and 2nd Natl Guard Brig near Mikhailovka, Novgorodskoye, and Toretsk (DPR).

6 counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 31st, 47th mechd brigs, 95th Air Assault Brig, and Lyut Assault Brig of the UKR Ministry of Internal Affairs were repelled.

AFU losses up to 490 UKR troops, 3 tanks, 2 motor vehics, & 3 122-mm D-30 howi, & 1 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️Units of the Vostok GOFs inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 58th Motor'd Infantry Brig, 116, 120, & 123th territorial def brigs near Konstantinopol, Bogatyr, Neskuchnoye, Storozhevoye (DPR), and Novosyolovka (Zaporozhye reg).

Moreover, three counter-attacks launched by formations of the AFU 108th and 129th territorial defence brigades were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 140 Ukrainian troops, eight motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and two UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzers.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 141st Infantry Brigade, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, and 35th Marines Brigade near Zherebyanka, Nesteriyanka (Zaporozhye region), and Tokaryovka (Kherson region).



AFU losses amounted to up to 140 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, four U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm D-20 and one 152-mm Giatsint-B howitzers.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces destroyed one MiG-29 of the Ukrainian Air Force on the base airfield, two enterprises of military-industrial complex, one fuel refinery, one AFU POL depot, and one production and one storage facility of attack UAVs, as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 128 areas during the day.



▫️Air defence units shot down 37 unmanned aerial vehicles, one French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, one U.S.-made HARM anti-radiation missile, and 14 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles.



📊In total, 626 airplanes and 277 helicopters, 27,197 unmanned aerial vehicles, 537 air defence missile systems, 16,499 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,364 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 11,326 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 23,318 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.