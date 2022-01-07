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Redpill Project Daily Dose Episode 291 Special Guest Dr. Paul Thomas The Big Coup
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44 views • January 07, 2022
Part I: Dr. Paul Thomas joins Josh in a discussion regarding health. As we find ourselves in a world, where up is down, right is wrong and whoever has the most money wins, Dr. Paul Thomas stands up for humanity, specifically our children. Our Constitutional right for informed consent in our Healthcare system is under attack and Dr. Thomas is on the front lines.
Website:
https://www.drpaulsfight.com
https://www.doctorsandscience.com/
Part II: We remember the big coup and look at the news of the day and how it fits into the continuously unfolding global conspiracy.
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Website:
https://www.drpaulsfight.com
https://www.doctorsandscience.com/
Part II: We remember the big coup and look at the news of the day and how it fits into the continuously unfolding global conspiracy.
Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At
www.redpills.tv
Switch Your Shopping away from the Big Conglomerates!
www.redpillswitch.com
Join The Redpill CBD Team!
https://bit.ly/3bJA1bG
My Patriot Supply
Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes
redpills.tv/patriot
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